Marshall cancels HerdCon due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s upcoming pop culture convention, HerdCon, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution as the number of international and national COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

“After consulting with the university administration and Marshall Health officials, the HerdCon Team has decided to cancel the 2020 event,” said Monica Brooks, associate vice president for libraries and online learning at Marshall. “This was a difficult decision. While we have heavy hearts, the health and safety of our participants is our number one priority. I want to extend a big thank you to the HerdCon team and our guests and volunteers who have participated in the planning of this event.”

HerdCon will return Saturday, March 6, 2021. Vendor registration will be available this summer.

Refunds are being arranged for participating artists, vendors and sponsors. Pre-ordered shirts and merchandise will be shipped to customers. Tickets purchased for the 2020 event will be applied to the March 6, 2021 event. If a refund is preferred, please contact HerdCon@marshall.edu.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories