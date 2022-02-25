COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CDC has outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, and it represents a change for Columbus and most of central Ohio.
The guidelines are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic winds down while also taking into consideration areas where there is less of a threat to overwhelming hospitals.
A map shows COVID-19 community levels by county, and it does not recommend masks in areas where the threat to hospitals is at a low or medium level — only where the level is high. Masks continue to be recommended everywhere for public transportation.
In Ohio, most of the state is at a low or medium level. Only 15 of the state’s 88 counties are at a high level: a cluster in west-central Ohio and several on or near the Ohio River in the southern and eastern parts of the state.
In central Ohio, these counties are at medium transmission:
- Coshocton
- Crawford
- Delaware
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Guernsey
- Perry
- Pickaway
- Licking
- Marion
- Madison
- Morrow
- Muskingum
- Richland
- Union
In central Ohio, these counties are at low transmission:
- Fairfileld
- Hocking
- Vinton
Counties with high transmission, where masks would still be recommended, are Morgan, Ross and Pike.