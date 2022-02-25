COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CDC has outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, and it represents a change for Columbus and most of central Ohio.

The guidelines are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic winds down while also taking into consideration areas where there is less of a threat to overwhelming hospitals.

A map shows COVID-19 community levels by county, and it does not recommend masks in areas where the threat to hospitals is at a low or medium level — only where the level is high. Masks continue to be recommended everywhere for public transportation.

In Ohio, most of the state is at a low or medium level. Only 15 of the state’s 88 counties are at a high level: a cluster in west-central Ohio and several on or near the Ohio River in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

In central Ohio, these counties are at medium transmission:

  • Coshocton
  • Crawford
  • Delaware
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Guernsey
  • Perry
  • Pickaway
  • Licking
  • Marion
  • Madison
  • Morrow
  • Muskingum
  • Richland
  • Union

In central Ohio, these counties are at low transmission:

  • Fairfileld
  • Hocking
  • Vinton

Counties with high transmission, where masks would still be recommended, are Morgan, Ross and Pike.