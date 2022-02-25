COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CDC has outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, and it represents a change for Columbus and most of central Ohio.

The guidelines are designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic winds down while also taking into consideration areas where there is less of a threat to overwhelming hospitals.

A map shows COVID-19 community levels by county, and it does not recommend masks in areas where the threat to hospitals is at a low or medium level — only where the level is high. Masks continue to be recommended everywhere for public transportation.

In Ohio, most of the state is at a low or medium level. Only 15 of the state’s 88 counties are at a high level: a cluster in west-central Ohio and several on or near the Ohio River in the southern and eastern parts of the state.

In central Ohio, these counties are at medium transmission:

Coshocton

Crawford

Delaware

Fayette

Franklin

Guernsey

Perry

Pickaway

Licking

Marion

Madison

Morrow

Muskingum

Richland

Union

In central Ohio, these counties are at low transmission:

Fairfileld

Hocking

Vinton

Counties with high transmission, where masks would still be recommended, are Morgan, Ross and Pike.