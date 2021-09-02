‘Medical freedom’ rally held outside of King’s Daughters

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — As more hospitals in the Tri-State mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers, a group staged a “medical freedom rally” outside of King’s Daughters.

Demonstrators at the rally Wednesday say they’re worried the COVID-19 vaccine will become a mandate soon as other nearby hospitals like CAMC in West Virginia have moved to mandate it.

From freedom of choice, to mistrust, to scripture, the group cited different reasons.

“If people really want to get into the nit and grit of it, they need to lookup Revelation chapter 13, read verses 16 and 17,” said Maura Williams, a former King’s Daughters ICU worker.

The demonstrators held signs that read “My body my choice,” – a slogan taken from the abortion pro-choice movement – “Stop medical bullying” and “No jab, no way.”

One man held a sign that read “I trust my immune system.”

Whatever their reasons, the consensus among the group was that they don’t want King’s Daughters to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their healthcare workers.

13 News reached out to King’s Daughters.

Their media representative Tom Dearing made clear the COVID-19 vaccine is not a mandate, instead, he says those who have chosen not to get vaccinated have to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis, free of charge.

Dearing says they are encouraging vaccination among their 4,300 employees.

“We’re neither vaxxers nor anti-vaxxers. We’re about choice,” said Tina Potter, the pregnant wife of a King’s Daughters employee.

Potter says she doesn’t want her husband’s livelihood threatened because of it.

“Me and my husband can both afford to catch it and build up our natural immunity, and if someone wants to get the vaccine to build up their artificial immunity then that is totally on them, and that’s awesome,” she said.

Likewise, Maura Williams says she doesn’t trust the vaccine.

“You have to understand that when you put foreign genetic material in your body, your body is going to reject that,” she said.

Editor’s Note: This isn’t how vaccines work.

Deary says hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are filling up, but also on the rise are COVID-19 vaccination rates among its workers.

