Mingo County holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 80 years and older

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — We have seen the convenience and success drive through COVID-19 testing has had in the Mountain State. Now, counties are using this drive through tactic to vaccinate those who are most at risk.

“I think it’s great, I can’t believe there is this many people getting it,” said Betty Dotson of Pike County, Kentucky.

Hundreds of cars lined up today outside the former Williamson Memorial Hospital in Mingo County full of residents 80 years or older eager to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was good! The girl did a good job,” said Ray G. from Allen, Kentucky.

Today’s turnout shocked members of the health department.

“Beyond what I expected! I mean how do you know what to expect. This was way larger than any testing event we ever did,” said the Administer of the Mingo County Health Department, Keith Blankenship.

The Mingo County Health Department received 570 Moderna doses just last night. And they plan to give out all these doses with today’s turnout.

Many residents appreciated the ease of the drive through process…but there was one downside.

“It’s just been slow,” said Chuck Castle of Kermit, West Virginia.

“It took me two hours to get it… but I’m glad I am getting it,” said Dotson.

The drive-thru clinic went until 4 p.m. today and the Mingo County Health Department will hold another clinic this week if there are doses left.