More than 2,600 people tested for COVID-19 in seven-day push in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials have performed 2,642 COVID-19 cases at the drive tests over this last week.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were able to perform these tests with the aid of the West Virginia National Guard.

Officials say out of these events, 325 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Tuesday’s drive-up event at A More Excellent Life Way Center in Charleston. 133 flu vaccines were also given at this drive-up event.

Today’s testing event was the last of seven consecutive days of free COVID-19 testing held in Kanawha County since Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Thanks to everyone who got tested for COVID-19 over this past week, Testing is an essential part of stopping the spread of this potentially deadly virus. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

