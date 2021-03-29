National eviction ban extended through June 30, CDC says

(WTRF) — The nationwide eviction moratorium is being extended through June 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

The protection was scheduled to expire in two days on March 31.

The CDC says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Around 20% of adult renters said they didn’t pay last month’s rent, according to a survey published in March by the Census Bureau.

The order states: “Subject to the limitations under “Applicability,” a landlord, owner of a residential property, or other person1 with a legal right to pursue eviction or possessory action, shall not evict any covered person from any residential property in any jurisdiction to which this Order applies during the effective period of the Order.”

With this order, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (UWDA) is able to extend relief to Americans who rely on USDA-supported multifamily housing communities.

“Due to COVID-19, the United States is facing a nationwide housing affordability crisis. That’s why, in a whole-of-government effort, USDA is taking this important action today to extend rental relief to the tens-of-thousands of individuals in USDA-supported multifamily housing communities,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “Currently, more than 40,000 tenants are rent overburdened, paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent. Today’s actions will give tenants at USDA-financed properties essential relief while the Department works as quickly as possible to extend the $100 million for emergency rental assistance provided by the American Rescue Plan Act to USDA’s most rent overburdened tenants.”

Last week, more than 2,000 advocacy groups signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden and new Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge urging them to extend the ban via executive order and also “address the moratorium’s shortcomings by improving and enforcing the order.”

Implemented in September by the CDC, President Donald Trump’s directive was extended until the end of January. Biden extended it until March 31.

The rationale for the moratorium was that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during a pandemic would further spread the coronavirus.

To be eligible for protection, renters must earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they’ve sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships, and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.