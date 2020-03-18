Coronavirus Updates

Nike to give more than $15M to coronavirus relief efforts in Oregon

Coronavirus

$7M will go to OHSU directly

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR (KOIN) — Nike and its senior management have vowed to donate more than $15 million to coronavirus relief efforts, according to the Portland Business Journal.

The group of donors includes the company’s co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny, Executive Chairman Mark Parker and his wife Kathy and CEO John Donahoe and his wife Eileen.

In a statement released by the company, the group will personally give $10 million. The Oregon Food Bank will receive $1 million, the Oregon Community Foundation Recovery Fund will receive $2 million and Oregon Health & Science University will receive $7 million.

Nike also said it will match employee contributions to coronavirus relief two-to-one.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events