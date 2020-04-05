Coronavirus Updates

Nurse demonstrates how fast germs spread

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SAGINAW, MI (CNN) – Watch as a nurse demonstrates just how fast germs spread even if you’re wearing gloves.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories