Nurse made widow’s final conversation with husband possible

DETROIT, MI (CNN) – One of the saddest things about COVID-19 is it leaves patients to die alone.

Even attending their funerals might not be possible for those they leave behind.

“He didn’t want to go away like this, and he didn’t but just know this. We done the best that we could.”

These short cell phone videos of her husband Rayshone’s funeral were the only way Marini Smith could see it from quarantine.

“His name is Rayshone Smith,” Marini Smith says.

She hasn’t left the house since testing positive for the same virus that killed him.

“I didn’t want him to leave here alone like i just feel like he was there for everybody and I felt like he was alone, like nobody was able to be there for him,” she says. ” … I had to make an executive decision to keep myself and my daughter home … we don’t want to go to another funeral.”

In the last three weeks, Marini says she, her father and her brother have all tested positive for COVID-19.

“People in the family started displaying flu-like symptoms, um, no idea was corona nothing like that just, hey I don’t feel so good,” she says. “My husband his symptom was a high fever.”

With strict social distancing rules in place, their trip to the hospital on March 16 would be the last time she saw him.

“They was like you can’t be here, you can’t be here and they sent my daughter and I out,” she says. “We were sitting in a car asleep, waiting to hear from him he said baby they’re going to admit me.”

Their next conversation? A last-minute gesture from a worried nurse.

“The nurse felt so bad for my daughter now she used her personal phone and facetime, which I thought was really, really nice,” Smith says. “So she let us speak with them. And I just told him, you know, I asked was he scared he said yeah. My husband everybody know my husband. No, he’s not afraid of anything, but he was very, very scared.”

Just seven days after arriving at the hospital, he was gone.

“He went to (the) hospital on a Monday, and he passed away on a Monday,” she says.

The speed of the deadly and contagious coronavirus is leaving families like the Smiths holding unexpected and under-attended funerals at a frightening pace.

“It’s very, very challenging,” funeral director Major Clora says.

At Major Clora’s funeral home in Detroit, no more than 10 immediate family members can pay their respects in person.

“Just receiving so many death calls at once you know, this week has been one of the most overwhelming weeks that I’ve ever had in my career,” Clora says.

“I’m doing everything I can to safeguard myself and my family,” Smith says.

And as for those still waiting to say their last goodbyes …

“I promised her, when this is all over we’re going somewhere were going to scream and cry and hold each other and we’re going to go visit our dad,” Smith says.

The story of the smiths is reflective of countless others.

One funeral director in New York City told CNN his four facilities get 30 to 40 calls a month usually.

He says now they’re getting that many calls per day.

