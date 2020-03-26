Nursing homes offer video streaming to keep families connected during pandemic

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is making it harder for families to see their loved ones who are currently in nursing facilities. Following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, nursing homes and senior living facilities have been restricting access to outside visitors.

Tim Wright and his mother, Alice, enjoying breakfast before the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo courtesy of Tim Wright.

These new restrictions limit contact between family members and their loved ones. Tim Wright, a resident in Wurtland, Kentucky, travels almost two hours to Frankfort, Ohio to visit his mother on a weekly basis.

Wright’s mother was placed into Vineyards at Concord in 2018. With the mandate to close all nursing facilities to outside visitors, family members are being forced to get creative with how they connect with their loved ones.

Wright’s mother is now able to hold a conversation with Wright and his brother via phone calls.

Nursing facilities are also trying to make this transition easier by offering new video web streaming services. While the face to face connection may not be the same as in-person, the nursing facilities believe this is one of the best alternatives given the situation.

We’re trying to make things easier for both our residents and their families by providing video chat, updating residents daily on family contact. Robbie Smith, Vineyards at Concord Fascility Manager



Don Moore visiting his mother, JoAnn, outside of her window at Morning Pointe in Russell, KY. Photo courtesy of Don Moore.

Other family members have gone as far as standing outside of their relative’s windows and talking over the phone. Even though the connection is limited, family members like Wright and his brother are thankful that nursing homes are taking these precautions to keep their residents safe.

We’re making decisions we obviously would not normally make, but for the health and safety of their patients they did that and I understand that and I applaud them for that. Tim Wright

Family members say that they understand that the restrictions are necessary, but they’re hoping to see their loved ones face to face again soon.

