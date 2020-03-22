Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces more restrictions

LAWRENCE COUNTY, O.H. (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced more restrictions Saturday afternoon in an effort to contain the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) but stopped short of imposing a statewide lockdown. The governor has not made that decision yet, but the state has developed a plan to help small businesses.

The state now has 247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 58 people who have been hospitalized and three deaths, the latest a 91-year-old man.

The latest restriction was a decision to close down adult day services for adults with developmental disabilities across the state. Governor DeWine made a statement Saturday afternoon regarding the decision.

Over 26,000 of our fellow citizens, people with developmental disabilities, leave their homes to receive group-based services during the day. We felt it necessary now for the safety of those with disabilities in larger groups to close them. Gov. Mike DeWine

Doctor Amy Acton, head of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), who sees the growing numbers of sick and dying, urged everyone to heed the warnings and trust the governor’s advice.

Along with the restrictions, the state will be waiving size and weight restrictions on bigger trucks delivering essential goods to health care and grocery industries. The state will also be deferring workman’s comp. payments for 249,000 public and private employers until June 1, 2020. This decision will keep $200 million in the state’s economy.

The ODH will be conserving available COVID-19 testing to those who are at high risk and are hospitalized.