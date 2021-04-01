OH, WV and KY join 45-state coalition against online sale of fake vaccine cards

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that he would join a coalition of 45 attorneys general, led by Josh Stein of North Carolina Herbert Slatery of Tennesse, in calling on the CEOs of Twitter, Shopify, and eBay to act immediately regarding the use of their platforms in the sale of fake vaccination cards.

“Fraudulent vaccine cards simply don’t have a place in the marketplace,” Yost said. “Vaccines are more readily available across Ohio than ever before – don’t fall into a deceptive trap when you could get the real thing with less effort.”

West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron are also among the participating attorneys general.

The attorneys general involved all raised their concerns about the public health risks these fake cards could impose on the public. The cards could also slow the progress of people getting protected from COVID-19. They stressed that vaccination cards should only be given by legitimate healthcare providers after they administer the vaccine.

Their letter to the CEOs requested that the companies do the following:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards.

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

The states and territories involved are North Carolina, Tennessee, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Marina Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

A copy of the letter is available here.