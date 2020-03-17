Ohio restaurant and bar owners adapt to “no dine-in” mandate

IRONTON, O.H. (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a mandate stating that at 9 p.m. on Sunday all restaurant owners close their doors and limit services to carry-out and delivery. For some restaurant owners, this announcement meant completely closing down shop.

Owner of the Auger Inn in Ironton, Ohio, Philip Hieronymus says that since the announcement, he’s had to lay off employees and close down shop temporarily.

My employees are going to sign up for unemployment. It’s going to hurt them. It’s a hit out of my pocket for sure. We have a large inventory that we’re going to have to be sitting on for a while and you still have to pay your taxes. You still have to pay your insurance and so forth. So, it’s definitely going to be a hit. Philip Hieronymus

Restaurants like the Shake Shoppe will be open during regular hours, but will only offer carry-out and a new drive-through system. Robby Brown, the owner of the Shake Shoppe, has been prepping for this possibility by ordering signs to direct customers for better convenience.

We’ve kind of created a make-shift drive-thru lane right now that we’re going to do curbside service. Robby Brown

Restaurant chains like Rax will also only be offering limited access through their drive-through.





Gov. DeWine orders a mandate to shut down dine-in facilities. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Bars and restaurants across Ohio will be closed to dine-in traffic until further notice.