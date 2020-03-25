Ohio University student tests positive for COVID-19

Athens, OH (WOWK) — According to Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis, an OU student has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a University-sponsored study abroad program.

Nellis made the announcement in an email Wednesday afternoon. According to the email, the student developed symptoms while abroad and tested positive on March 24. The student is reported to have returned to their off campus residence in Athens to self-isolate, while awaiting the test result. The student has since returned to their permanent home to self-isolate with family.

The University will not be releasing the name of this individual to ensure their health and privacy.

Since learning of the confirmed diagnosis, university officials said they have been working closely with local public health officials to investigate any interactions this person has had with University faculty, staff or students and to inform those who may be impacted.

Anyone that may have been in recent contact with the individual has been contacted and has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

The University made the decision to end all study away programs and travel experiences on March 12, and students were asked to return to the United States no later than March 20, 2020.