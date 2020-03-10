OU suspends all in-person classes

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University has suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations and will move to a virtual instruction environment, effective immediately and through at least Monday, March 30.

“We will reevaluate these measures on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available. Further communications are forthcoming regarding individual classes and support strategies,” President M. Duane Nellis states in a prepared statement.

OU encourages all students who traveled home over spring break to stay at home. Those who were traveling over spring break are also asked not to return to campus during this timeframe.

At this point in time, all campuses and locations will remain open. The University is currently preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, where appropriate, for University staff during this time.

Although all of Ohio University’s campuses and locations remain open at this time, where possible, employees should consider using technology to conduct meetings.

Students who live in residence halls on-campus are not to return to campus after spring break unless they request and receive prior authorization by contacting housing@ohio.edu or 740-593-4090.

If individuals have an immediate need to return to campus to retrieve essential items from their residence hall, they are asked to contact housing@ohio.edu or call 740-593-4090 for assistance.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the University has suspended all University-sponsored travel is suspended. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for mission-critical travel only.



The previously announced restrictions of University-sponsored travel to countries currently under a CDC Warning Level 2 and 3, remain in effect until further notice.

Everyone on campus should practice the appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health measures.

“This situation is evolving daily, and all guidelines are subject to change as necessary. Additional information and details will be shared separately soon with students, faculty, staff, our regional and extension campuses and parents. We will continue to monitor regularly and make adjustments as needed with the well-being of our University community top of mind. Please visit www.ohio.edu/alert for updates and additional information. Questions can be addressed to coronavirus@ohio.edu,” Nellis says.

