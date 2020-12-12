Pandemic isolation could mean increased mental health struggles this holiday season

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — While the holidays promise joy and cheer and goodwill towards all, for those struggling with mental health issue this can be a really difficult season.

Mental health experts are especially concerned this year, due to the pandemic-forced isolation almost everyone has endured.

With the holidays upon us, we spoke with mental health experts about how this time of year—coupled with the pandemic—could be affecting people's mental health, and what they have to say about it… tonight, and on https://t.co/6UF3qw34My. pic.twitter.com/AWad4cg4fR — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) December 11, 2020

What is usually the season of Christmas parades, holiday shopping, and family gatherings has been reconfigured—gatherings are supposed to remain small, and travel is supposed to be limited.

An already challenging season for those struggling with mental health is now that much more difficult to endure.

“If you’ve got a pre-existing condition, this is probably not a good time. If it’s Christmas, you’ve had this going on since March, this is probably just going to magnify that effect.” Dr. M. David Clay, licensed professional clinical counselor, Wordhouse Inc./Focus Consultation Services

Dr. David Clay says the worst component of this year for mental wellness is the isolation.

“When you tell people that they can’t go out of their house or they can’t go to work or school or they can’t play sports, or they can’t go to eat out at dinner, they can’t do recreation or they can’t travel, it’s going to have a profound impact.” Dr. M. David Clay, licensed professional clinical counselor, Wordhouse Inc./Focus Consultation Services

The disappointment of holiday plans being dashed by the pandemic restrictions also has a role to play.

“I think we go through grief.” Dr. M. David Clay, licensed professional clinical counselor, Wordhouse Inc./Focus Consultation Services

Karen Yost, CEO of the Prestera Center—a behavioral health center—says depression and grief are not the only issues on the rise this year.

“We’re seeing an increase in anxiety because all the news media about the COVID pandemic and the deaths and illnesses.” Karen Yost, CEO, Prestera Center

Therapists say some of the best things you can do are to check in with yourself periodically: be aware of your own symptoms and maintain contact with you family—even if it does have to be socially distant.

Another crucial thing is understanding it’s OK to admit if you aren’t OK.

Alan Brown has been going to therapy since 2017, and says it changed his life.

“If I could go back in time, I would tell myself to go to therapy sooner. If you’re on the fence about going to therapy, especially right now, where the world is crazy and on top of normal depression and anxiety you have seasonal depression and anxiety coming around, today is the time to go.” Alan Brown, going to therapy since 2017

One silver lining to this year: mental health—like most other fields—has become more virtual, allowing folks to pick up the phone or go online for therapy from the comfort of home.

For more information about the Word House Inc./Focus Consultation Services, visit this website.

For more information about Prestera Center, visit this website.

For a list of crisis hotlines in West Virginia, visit this website.

For a list of crisis hotlines in Kentucky, visit this website.

For crisis hotline information in Ohio, visit this website.

