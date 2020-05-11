ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) Panther Creek Mining plans on laying off 78 employees.
The mining company notified the Kanawha County Commission of its plans to reduce its workforce Monday, May 11, 2020. The layoffs will take effect on June 4, 2020, or within a 14-day period from the previously mentioned date.
The layoffs are due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Panther Creek Mining.
This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further developements.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Drive-thru and drop off: Boyd County sheriff makes tax payments easier
- Pres. Trump leads Biden, has more enthusiastic base, new Ohio Nexstar/Emerson poll shows
- Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
- Ohio restaurant adds shower curtain dividers between tables for coronavirus guidelines
- Panther Creek Mining announces layoffs
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Death toll rises again in the Mountain State
- Gov. Justice announces more economic openings for week four of his West Virginia comeback
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear gives daily update on COVID-19
- VIDEO: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse
- Relive the 2008 Fiesta Bowl with Pat McAfee, Owen Schmitt and more