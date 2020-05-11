Panther Creek Mining announces layoffs

ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) Panther Creek Mining plans on laying off 78 employees.

The mining company notified the Kanawha County Commission of its plans to reduce its workforce Monday, May 11, 2020. The layoffs will take effect on June 4, 2020, or within a 14-day period from the previously mentioned date.

The layoffs are due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Panther Creek Mining.

This is a developing story. Check with WOWKTV.com for further developements.

