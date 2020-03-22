Positive COVID-19 test from Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Putnam County.

According to the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, one positive case has been confirmed in Putnam County. According to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, the confirmed case is a resident of Hurricane.

In a Facebook post, the Mayor said, “As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, I want to ask each of you not to panic and not to listen to rumors, but I do need to let everyone know that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 that is a resident of Hurricane.”

He added, “Everyone needs to stay calm, but there are things that we all need to do. I would ask that each of you stay in and around your homes and not congregate for any reason. Please maintain the 6’ social distancing that we’ve all been told to practice. This should apply to everyone, including with your own family members.”

According to the Mayor, the city of Hurricane is in “good shape” to maintain essential services, including all first responders, water department, sewer department and other services of the city.

According to WV DHHR, this case was previously identified as a Kanawha County resident before being correctly identified as a Putnam County resident.

No other information is being released at this time.