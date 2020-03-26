RCBI designs inexpensive face shields for medical workers

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Keeping the coronavirus (COVID-19) contained and eliminating the spread can be a hard task, especially if you don’t have the right equipment.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington has been dedicating its time and energy to making face shields for those in the medical field. The new design will ultimately create an inexpensive and safe product to be used by medical professionals.

RCBI staff members say the shields comply with the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines and are also fairly quick to make. The face shields can either be 3D printed in their “Maker Vault” or laser cut out of sheets of clear plastic.

3D printing 20 pieces at one time can take almost 20 hours. The current design is still in the prototype phase, but once the face shields are proven completely safe, RCBI staff can begin distributing them to local hospitals.