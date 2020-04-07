Red Cross Blood Drive to take place in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During last weeks virtual town hall, the City of Charleston and Kanawha County announced a blood drive to take place Tuesday to help the American Red Cross.

Red Cross is experiencing significant blood donation shortages at this time due to blood drives being cancelled nationwide. They encourage anyone who is healthy to come out and donate during this uncertain time.

To ensure social distancing standards, you’re required to make an appointment before donating. To do so, click here.

The blood drive will take place from noon-6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.