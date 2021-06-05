REGISTER NOW: West Virginia’s vaccine sweepstakes is now open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginians can now register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life.” vaccine sweepstakes.

West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online.

Rules, FAQ’s, and prize information are available on the website.

“This is a lifechanging opportunity in more ways than one,” said Gov. Justice. “You have the power to not only safeguard your health as we continue to battle COVID-19, but you can also take home a number of wonderful prizes. It’s a win-win situation that I hope all West Virginians will take advantage of.”

The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.