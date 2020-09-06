Saturday COVID-19 WV school color code update

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- The latest color-coded map for West Virginia and COVID-19 has been released.

Counties with higher levels of community spread of COVID-19 will not commence in-person instruction this week and will begin the year with remote learning.

Students enrolled in their county’s virtual school option will not be impacted by the map updates. The color-coded updates are as follows:

Counties in Red

Monongalia

Counties in Orange

Fayette

Kanawha

Logan

Mercer

Mingo

Monroe

Putnam

Wayne

Counties in Yellow

Berkeley

Boone

Brooke

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Doddridge

Grants

Hardy

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Lincoln

Mason

Marion

McDowell

Raleigh

Roane

Wyoming

“Upon further review of the data by the Panel, it was determined that Monroe County should be moved to orange status,” said WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “This is because the county’s daily number of cases and the average seven-day incidence have declined sufficiently to meet the criteria for orange. From this analysis, the Panel concluded the level of COVID-19 transmission in Monroe County was improving.”

