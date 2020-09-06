Saturday COVID-19 WV school color code update

Coronavirus Updates

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- The latest color-coded map for West Virginia and COVID-19 has been released.

Counties with higher levels of community spread of COVID-19 will not commence in-person instruction this week and will begin the year with remote learning.

Students enrolled in their county’s virtual school option will not be impacted by the map updates. The color-coded updates are as follows:

Counties in Red

  • Monongalia

Counties in Orange

  • Fayette
  • Kanawha
  • Logan
  • Mercer
  • Mingo
  • Monroe
  • Putnam
  • Wayne

Counties in Yellow

  • Berkeley
  • Boone
  • Brooke
  • Cabell
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Doddridge
  • Grants
  • Hardy
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lincoln
  • Mason
  • Marion
  • McDowell
  • Raleigh
  • Roane
  • Wyoming

“Upon further review of the data by the Panel, it was determined that Monroe County should be moved to orange status,” said WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “This is because the county’s daily number of cases and the average seven-day incidence have declined sufficiently to meet the criteria for orange. From this analysis, the Panel concluded the level of COVID-19 transmission in Monroe County was improving.”

