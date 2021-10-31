Scioto Co. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county has now seen 11,608 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There is was also one new hospitalization reported for the county Sunday. This brings the total number of people who have been hospitalized during the outbreak to 838. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

There are now 32,018 people in the county who are fully vaccinated out of the 75,315 current residents.