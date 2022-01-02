Several Tennessee colleges delaying in-person classes

Students walk to and from classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. College communities such as Bloomington are exploring their options for contesting the results of the 2020 census, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College in Memphis is among those schools altering its spring schedule after a resurgence of COVID-19.

The college will begin classes remotely before moving to in-person classes on Jan. 31, according to its website.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt University in Nashville delayed the start of classes for most students until Jan. 17. Tennessee State Universtiy, also in Nashville, is delaying the start of the new semester until Jan. 24.