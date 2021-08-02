Some take precautions as Delta variant spreads; others still skip vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As COVID-19 cases spike in West Virginia and surrounding states some people say they’re planning to start wearing masks. Others say they don’t plan on getting vaccinated.

“I’ve actually just been putting it on when I’ve been picking up lunch,” said Melinda Miesner while grabbing lunch on Capitol Street in Charleston, WV.

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads some people are starting to change their habits. Miesner is vaccinated but she’s not taking any chances. Priya Arora has the same opinion.

“I am full vaccinated but I am a little concerned about the Delta variant,” Arora said. “I had stopped wearing masks inside stores but I think I might reconsider, just because we don’t know.”

Still some are sticking to their stance on not getting vaccinated.

“Everybody has their own choice whether you believe it or not,” said Kharis Hariston. “Either you are going to get sick or you don’t.”

Hariston has not been vaccinated and doesn’t plan to get vaccinated even with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the incentives offered by the state of West Virginia won’t motivate her either.

“No it won’t, or a cheeseburger or a gun, like I said I haven’t even taken a flu shot and I haven’t contracted the flu. I’m ok,” she said.

Still others are hoping more people will get the COVID vaccine as the number of cases climbs.

“Everyone needs to be vaccinated,” said Tina Clayton. “It will help the world a lot better.”

The CDC data shows more than 80% of current cases of COVID-19 are the Delta variant.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.