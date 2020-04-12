Staples & Children’s Miracle Network team up to collect PPE for WVU Medicine Children’s

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WBOY) – As the COVID-19 crises deepen, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® is committed to ensuring 170 children’s hospitals have the resources they need to care for the most vulnerable kids, a news release said.

Critical donations are needed to provide protective gear, equipment, charitable care and support services at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the release said. Staples has partnered with CMN Hospitals to collect personal protective care equipment or donations to help local member hospitals fund their greatest needs.

Donations of new, unused, unopened personal protective equipment such as N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face-shield, eye protective wear, isolation or surgical gowns can be dropped off at participating Staples stores. Donations will be taken to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, which is WVU Medicine Children’s, in Morgantown.

“We are grateful for Staples help to ensure local children’s hospitals have the resources they need. Kids can’t wait to get treatment. When you donate personal protection equipment or funds through our partnership with Staples, CMN Hospitals are able to keep caregivers and kids safe during this crisis,” says Teri Nestel, Interim President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Donations can be dropped off at participating, open Staples stores, which in the region are the locations in:

Online donations are also being accepted.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Staples are committed to following the safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, federal, state, and local authorities. Customers should follow appropriate social distancing and other public health guidelines when dropping off PPE donations.

