Study shows 1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors are diagnosed with neurological issues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –A new national study finds that more than 1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors have been diagnosed with neurological or psychological conditions.

“If you’ve had covid, your brain may be one of the organs in your body that changes,” said Dr. David Clayman, a clinical and forensic psychologist.

A phenomenon that doctors are calling “COVID Brain” is now starting to be recognized in COVID-19 survivors.

“We are seeing that here in our practice. Patients coming in who have had covid that are having persistent mental symptoms,” said Dr. James Griffith, the Chairman of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry at West Virginia University’s School of Medicine.

And those symptoms are different in each patient, just like symptoms when you have the virus.

“It does impact the way you think and feel. It makes you most of the time foggy and not feeling right. That you can’t keep up with your thoughts and get tired more easily,” said Dr. Clayman.

But those are just the people diagnosed. Doctors believe there are many survivors out there dealing with these mental health issues.

Why is this effecting so many people weeks…even months… after fighting off the virus?

“We didn’t know if it was directly related to covid. We didn’t know if it’s related to the anxiety and depression you get from being isolated,” said Dr. Clayman.

So how long might the “COVID Brain” expected to last?

“It may take several months to resolve so hopefully it won’t be permanent. But we are very early in understanding these conditions right now,” said Dr. Griffith.