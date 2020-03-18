Talking to kids about the new coronavirus

NEW YORK (CBS) – Are you worried about how to talk to your kids about the new coronavirus outbreak?

Child therapist Darby Fox has some tips about how to discuss COVID-19 and its impact on everyday life.

This is a stressful and trying time for both adults and children. As the coronavirus worries increase, so does the anxiety. A child therapist explains how to discuss coronavirus with your family.

School closures, canceled activities, and parents working from home – each day brings changes to our daily lives as the nation sees more cases of the coronavirus. Family therapist Darby Fox says when talking to children, tailor the message to the child’s age.

With kids under four, discussions should be very limited. With kids aged 4-7, she says to be sure to use concrete terms like, “There’s a virus that’s kind of like the flu. You know, sometimes you get a sore throat or your stomach hurts, you don’t feel well.”

For kids aged 7-10, she says parents can stress that children don’t seem to be as affected as much as older adults, but that we all still need to do our part for prevention. “And just say, for a little while we don’t want to pass the germs around. So we’re just going to stay at home. We’re gonna do some different things and we’ll be fine. Really reassuring,” she says.

Reiterating the importance of good handwashing is one way to empower children that they are helping prevent the virus from spreading.

For kids aged older than 10, parents can look at the science on the virus and stress that most cases are usually mild. In general, vocabulary matters, so experts say keep death out of it. “Because we don’t really know how do you prevent death and it’s so ominous. So I think that again we go back to a language of: yes, you could get sick but you know what, you’ve had other illnesses and you’re going to be ok,” Fox says.

Fox says to also take time for yourself so you can manage your own fears in order to be able to handle your family’s fears.

Experts say limiting a child’s exposure to media and social media coverage of the outbreak is also best.

