Trump to address the nation on COVID-19 this evening

WASHINGTON (WOWK) President Donald Trump announced today he will address the nation tonight from the Oval Office.
The broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. and can be watched on Channel 13. We will also be live-streaming the President’s address at wowktv.com and on Facebook at WOWK 13 NEWS.
Trump tweeted he, “is fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge,” of COVID-19.
