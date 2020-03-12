Trump to address the nation on COVID-19 this evening

WASHINGTON (WOWK) President Donald Trump announced today he will address the nation tonight from the Oval Office.

The broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. and can be watched on Channel 13.

Trump tweeted he, “is fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge,” of COVID-19.

I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

