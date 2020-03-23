United Way of the River Cities announces new COVID-19 recovery and relief fund

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The United Way of River Cities (UWRC) announced the creation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief and recovery fund. This new micro fund will help purchase resources for local non-profits through a series of smaller, individual grants.

UWRC executive director, Carol Bailey made the announcement Monday afternoon. Grants will initially range from $1,000 to $2,500. A fast track process for application, review, and awarding funds has been developed.

Bailey also stated that their initial priorities are those regarding food and shelter.

We’re open to all applications for assistance, although we do anticipate that most of the applications will relate to the delivery of basic needs supports like food and shelter and we do plan to have these as our initial priorities. Carol Bailey





Companies like American Electric (AEP), Huntington Clinical Foundation, and local churches are already making headway with the fund. AEP donated $20,000, Huntington Clinical Foundation donated $5,000 and one local church donated $1,000.

The first micro-grant was awarded to the non-profit organization, Backpack Buddies. Based out of Ironton, Ohio, Backpack Buddies is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing kid-friendly groceries to kids enrolled in free school lunches during school closures.

For more information on the micro-grants, click here.