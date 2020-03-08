VDH: U.S. Marine tests positive for coronavirus, first Virginia case

FAIRFAX, VA (WAVY) — Virginia health officials confirmed Saturday night that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus.
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs says that the Marine recently returned home from official business overseas. He is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
Virginia Gov. Northam tweeted about the recent updates, reminding Virginians to take basic health precautions.
Public health officials report that the risk of the virus spreading in Virginia is low.
