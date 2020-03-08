Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FAIRFAX, VA (WAVY) — A second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus has been announced in the state of Virginia.

The second individual is a Fairfax resident in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Officials say the patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.

Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians.

Virginia’s state and local public health leaders are holding a press conference Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. regarding the status of the two cases.

Saturday night, officials announced that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in Virginia.

The U.S. Marine is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events