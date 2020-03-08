Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

FAIRFAX, VA (WAVY) — A second presumptive positive case of the coronavirus has been announced in the state of Virginia.

The second individual is a Fairfax resident in their 80s who traveled on a similar Nile River cruise as other positive coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Officials say the patient began to develop symptoms of respiratory illness on Feb. 28, was hospitalized on March 5, and remains in stable condition.

Health officials will provide more information on these case investigations and what is being done to identify and monitor other close contacts and protect the health of Virginians.

STATUS UPDATE ON TWO PRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN VIRGINIA : https://t.co/6QCjJYifjd — Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) March 8, 2020

Virginia’s state and local public health leaders are holding a press conference Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. regarding the status of the two cases.

Saturday night, officials announced that a U.S. Marine tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in Virginia.

The U.S. Marine is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

