Visual artist illustrates social distancing

CHARLESTON, WV (CBS) – WATCH: This visual artist based in California uses matches to represent people.
His video illustrates the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As each match burns, the flame jumps to a match close by. But one match steps out of the line and avoids the flame.
In much the same way – staying home and keeping your distance from other people can help stop the virus from spreading.
