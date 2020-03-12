WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump addresses the nation on COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight on the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

As of Friday at midnight, Trump announced he is suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days. Exemptions will be made for Americans who have made appropriate screenings.

These restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, he said he met with leaders of insurance companies and they agreed to suspend co-pays for COVID-19 tests.

Trump says he signed into law last week an $8.3 million to help supports the Centers for Disease Controls and Preventions with vaccines, treatments and the distribution of medical supplies

He said he also suggests nursing homes suspend all non-medically required visits to help those most at risk. His administration also supports the suspensions of large gatherings.

He says he is instructing the Small Business Administration to provide financial help to companies impacted by COVID-19. He said he is also Congress to approve $50 billion to help fund this program.

Trump tweeted he, “is fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge,” of COVID-19.

I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories





