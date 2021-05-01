What do I do with my vaccine ID card?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Department of Health and Human Resources reports more than 700,000 people in West Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That means more than 700,000 people in the Mountain State have received a vaccine card.

This card could eventually determine whether you get on an airplane, go on vacation, or go to some restaurants.

So now the question for many now is, what do I do with my vaccination ID card?

One official in the area, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and Health Officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, says there are a few do’s and don’ts when it comes to this paper card.

“Don’t take a picture of your card and put it online or on social media. There are problems with potential identity theft from information on these cards. Also don’t purchase a card online. There are fraudulent dealers who are dealing with these cards and the FBI has reported this activity earlier this month,” says Dr. Kilkenny.

He also stressed that when you get your ID card, you should remember to place it in a dry and easily accessible location where you’re not likely to lose it.

A few residents in the area like Ally Layman say they’ve found that keeping the card “in [their] wallet with everything else” to be pretty easy.

Other residents say the idea of a virtual card could be beneficial.

“I think that would be actually super convenient, especially for restaurants that do want to mandate you show your vaccine card. They can set up a little scan scenario and that would be wonderful,” says Morgan Higher.

When it comes to this virtual idea, Dr. Kilkenny says although there are advantages to having a virtual card, like the ease of access and convenience, he believes the paper cards will be here for a while.