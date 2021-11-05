Why should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The pediatric COVID vaccine is now available across the country, and many in the Tri-State are already taking advantage of free clinics.

Thursday was the first day the Cabell-Huntington Health Department offered the pediatric COVID vaccine, and they said around 100 kids were vaccinated at the Huntington Mall Vaccine Center.

“Every effort that we make to reduce the spread of this infection makes all the other aspects of our life easier,” said Cabell-Huntington Health Department, CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny.

The health department said vaccinating children will not only protect them, but also those around them, and more kids vaccinated means more kids staying in the classroom.

“Definitely more likely that the kids will be able to attend school and that they’ll be more comfortable in school,” said Dr. Kilkenny. “If our society has any chance of returning to normal, we’re going to need everybody vaccinated.”

The Huntington Mall Vaccine clinic is open every week Tuesday through Saturday, providing both COVID and flu shots. You don’t have to make an appointment at the center, but children must have parents authorize it.

The health departments said they are also collaborating with Cabell County Schools to provide vaccines at schools to make it more convenient for parents and children.

