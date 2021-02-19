Will COVID-19 vaccination clinic cancellations affect your second dose?

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Since the first announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available was made, the idea of 21 and 28 days has been planted in our heads.

That’s the suggested amount of time in between your first and seconds doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

“We want to get everybody over 90% protected,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

But throughout the region over the past 10 days, vaccination clinics have either been postponed or cancelled all together. Health officials say, you may have more wiggle room than you think.

“You have reassurance that if you have one shot, even if you’re off by a few days, you’re still protected. We will get that shot to you, we will get you to 90%.”

Health officials are also encouraging people to get that second dose, despite recent rumors it may not be necessary.

“People can choose to get one dose if they feel like that’s protecting them. But again, that’s 60%-70% immunity when you can be 90%. So, we still encourage people to get the second dose,” explained Young.

Young also says, at least in West Virginia, widespread reports of vaccine shortages for that second dose just aren’t true.

“Right now, the supply is there. We want to give out the second doses and get them out as fast as we can. We’re over 26,000 here in Kanawha County so we’re doing very well on our vaccinations as far as that is concerned.”

