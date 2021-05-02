WV COVID-19 numbers: 7 deaths in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the last 24 hours there have been 420 new reported cases and 7 deaths.

The DHHR reports the death of a 73-year old woman from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old man from Jackson County, a 70-year old man from Lincoln County, a 76-year old woman from Nicholas County, a 77-year old man from Logan County, a 63-year old woman from Marion County and a 67-year old woman from Brooke County.

DHHR’s map shows, to date, there have been 153,918 total cases in the Mountain State. It also shows 7,151 current active cases and a total of 2,686 deaths.

Looking at the county alert system, there are currently no counties in red.

The current number of cases for each county are: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,122), Boone (1,965), Braxton (898), Brooke (2,169), Cabell (8,595), Calhoun (284), Clay (473), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,375), Gilmer (791), Grant (1,266), Greenbrier (2,748), Hampshire (1,765), Hancock (2,761), Hardy (1,501), Harrison (5,591), Jackson (2,021), Jefferson (4,526), Kanawha (14,657), Lewis (1,157), Lincoln (1,443), Logan (3,034), Marion (4,322), Marshall (3,374), Mason (1,983), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,722), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,510), Monongalia (9,115), Monroe (1,112), Morgan (1,137), Nicholas (1,592), Ohio (4,141), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,846), Putnam (5,025), Raleigh (6,626), Randolph (2,531), Ritchie (691), Roane (602), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (523), Tyler (687), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,009), Webster (471), Wetzel (1,284), Wirt (406), Wood (7,687), Wyoming (1,962).

To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Webster County and tomorrow, May 3, in the following counties:

May 2

Webster County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

May 3

Barbour County



9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County



10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.