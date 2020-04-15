WV dance studio gets creative to keep students dancing amidst COVID-19

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – As the world continues to deal with the impact of the coronavirus, many businesses have had to shut their doors, but some have found unique ways to stay open.

For Lee Jordan dance is life. He has been the head instructor of Lee’s Studio of Dance since 2002, when he took over from his mother, Regina. For him it’s more a passion than a job, but he feels fortunate enough to be able to make a living doing it. So when a worldwide pandemic forced him to stop dancing — he knew he needed to get creative.

“Just like all the other businesses around right when it happened everybody just kind of put their hands up and they didn’t know what to do,” Lee Jordan says. “We were kind of at a standstill.”

Now Jordan and his staff are teaching their classes using Zoom. The students simply log into the video call and take the class from the comfort of their own homes. Jordan explained it’s been a easy transition for his older students who are “up” on the technology, while for other it’s been an adjustment.

“The little kids love it, they never have bad days they see rainbows all the time, they are the happiest when they see us,” Jordan told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “But it takes us about 10 minutes to calm them down because they want to show us their dogs or the pictures they’ve been painting.”

The online classes have been well received by both the students and their parents. For Lee and his staff, the virtual lessons have helped create a sense of normalcy.

“I mean its the only bit of normalcy for us,” explained Jordan.

He added, “It helps a lot because otherwise you’d be thinking and worrying about other things,” Jordan says. “So we are just trying to keep things normal and positive — so for us it’s been a good thing.”

The studio’s recital is scheduled for June and they are hopeful the show will go on as scheduled. To learn more about Lee’s Studio click here.

