WV health officials report more than 7,000 active COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is now reporting more than 7,084 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State, nearly 2,000 more active cases than the 5,157 reported just under a month ago on March 12.

West Virginia health officials reported 479 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of April 9, with 145,299 total cases throughout the pandemic.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County. Two additional deaths bring the total to 2,737 total deaths across the Mountain State.

“We join with the families in mourning the passage of these great West Virginians,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

There have been 2,530,726 total confirmatory lab results received for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.70%.

Officials also report 280 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus, 87 of those patients are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Currently, a total of 433,823 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 645,541 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Looking at the WV DHHR County Alert System map, there are now three counties in red – Berkeley, Boone, and Raleigh County. Counties in orange include Wetzel, Mineral, Hampshire and Jefferson counties.

The map also lists Hardy, Grant, Jackson, Putnam, Nicholas, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Greenbrier, and Mingo in gold and Hancock, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Calhoun and Wyoming in yellow. The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

The cases per county include:

Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Fayette County

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Chick-fil-A, 156 Joshua M. Freeman Boulevard, (behind the Chick-fil-A on Wallace Way), Ranson, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.