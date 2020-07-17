WV National Guard sanitizes buildings following CPD positive COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Members of the West Virginia National Guard sanitized multiple locations commonly used by Charleston Police Officers.

This includes areas of City Hall, following three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Charleston Police Department.

A hydrogen-peroxide based fogging system was used to disinfect all surfaces.

Normal police operations continued throughout the cleaning.

