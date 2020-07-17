Coronavirus Updates

WV National Guard sanitizes buildings following CPD positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Ana Batista

Posted: / Updated:
Charleston_Police_Department_Lip_Sync_Ch_0_20180720211710

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Members of the West Virginia National Guard sanitized multiple locations commonly used by Charleston Police Officers.

This includes areas of City Hall, following three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Charleston Police Department. 

A hydrogen-peroxide based fogging system was used to disinfect all surfaces. 

Normal police operations continued throughout the cleaning.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS