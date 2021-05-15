WV reports 1 new COVID-19 death in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports one COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours: a 78-year old female from Mineral County.

According to the DHHR, to date, there have been 158,230 total cases and 2,757 deaths.

Health officials also report 307 new cases in the past 24 hours; and say there are currently 6,503 active cases across the Mountain State.

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour (1,447), Berkeley (12,441), Boone (2,057), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,725), Calhoun (356), Clay (511), Doddridge (604), Fayette (3,455), Gilmer (863), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,818), Hampshire (1,853), Hancock (2,813), Hardy (1,531), Harrison (5,770), Jackson (2,135), Jefferson (4,628), Kanawha (15,016), Lewis (1,214), Lincoln (1,488), Logan (3,156), Marion (4,474), Marshall (3,482), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,886), Mineral (2,871), Mingo (2,598), Monongalia (9,219), Monroe (1,145), Morgan (1,192), Nicholas (1,725), Ohio (4,221), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (899), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,898), Putnam (5,181), Raleigh (6,822), Randolph (2,638), Ritchie (711), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (529), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,116), Webster (496), Wetzel (1,355), Wirt (428), Wood (7,802), Wyoming (2,003).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

The DHHR’s County Alert System is currently showing no counties in red.

The map shows Wetzel, Calhoun, Putnam, Lincoln, Logan, Boone, Nicholas, Braxton, Randolph, Hampshire, Morgan, and Berkeley County all in orange.

11 counties are shown in gold – Marshall, Tyler, Pleasants, Marion, Wirt, Jackson, Clay, Wayne, Mingo, Raleigh, and Mercer County.

Hancock, Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison, Mineral, Jefferson, Webster, Greenbrier, and Wyoming are all shown in yellow, and the remaining 23 counties can be seen in green.

As of now there are 640,432 people fully vaccinated in West Virginia and now 747,402 people who’ve received at least one dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, and Putnam counties.

Jefferson County



10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)