May 17 2021 12:00 am

WV sees zero COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus

by: Anna King

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials report zero COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the DHHR, to date, there are currently 7,060 active cases here in the Mountain State.

Courtesy, DHHR

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,405), Berkeley (12,089), Boone (1,957), Braxton (891), Brooke (2,165), Cabell (8,590), Calhoun (284), Clay (470), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,361), Gilmer (783), Grant (1,262), Greenbrier (2,743), Hampshire (1,760), Hancock (2,756), Hardy (1,499), Harrison (5,572), Jackson (2,008), Jefferson (4,513), Kanawha (14,609), Lewis (1,154), Lincoln (1,441), Logan (3,027), Marion (4,311), Marshall (3,361), Mason (1,980), McDowell (1,537), Mercer (4,700), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,498), Monongalia (9,100), Monroe (1,109), Morgan (1,130), Nicholas (1,586), Ohio (4,134), Pendleton (697), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,845), Putnam (5,006), Raleigh (6,601), Randolph (2,526), Ritchie (683), Roane (600), Summers (795), Taylor (1,211), Tucker (523), Tyler (685), Upshur (1,842), Wayne (3,001), Webster (469), Wetzel (1,282), Wirt (400), Wood (7,678), Wyoming (1,961).

According to the DHHR County alert map, no counties are currently in red.

The map shows Wetzel, Berkeley, Hardy and Raleigh in orange. The counties in gold are Putnam and Jefferson.

The map also lists several counties in yellow including Marshall, Jackson, Wirt, Gilmer, Braxton, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Boone, Wayne, Mingo and Morgan. The other 38 counties are listed in green.

The DHHR shows 595,426 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and 713,660 have received at least one dose.

People can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

May 2

Webster County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

