Yeager Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Yeager Airport announced on Thursday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The airport’s public affairs manager said that this employee was last on the property on March 31 and did not have a temperature while they were there. The employee is not thought to have contracted the virus at the airport.

Yeager Airport says that the facility continues to follow safety protocols such as handwashing and mask-wearing and that the area in which that particular employee works has been decontaminated.

“We are thinking about the employee and hope they have a quick recovery,” said Yeager Airport

Director & CEO Nick Keller. “This is a reminder to remain vigilant in following the proper health

and safety protocols.”

In February, the airport was awarded a Health Accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI), which is intended to highlight that the airport has followed industry best practices since the start of COVID-19.