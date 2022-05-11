WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) — Dr. Rahul Gupta spoke today on the new overdose data from the CDC that shows there were 107,622 predicted overdose deaths in a 12-month span ending in December 2021.

Dr. Gupta is the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the former Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

He says it is unacceptable to lose a life to overdose every five minutes and then praises President Biden’s new National Drug Control Strategy.

President Biden’s new National Drug Control Strategy signals a new era of drug policy cenetered on individuals and communities, focusing specifically on the actions we must take right now to reduse overdoses and save lives. Dr. Rahul Gupta, Dir., White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

Dr. Gupta says the policy will include expanding access to harm reduction tools like naloxone, connecting people to treatment quickly, dismantling drug trafficking operations and improving data to systems that drive the nation’s drug policy.

To view the original state from Dr. Gupta, click here.

To view the data from the CDC, click here.