Family Care Mobile Unit rolls into Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – State-of-the-art health care on wheels is coming to schools in Kanawha County.

Earlier this week the Family Care Mobile Unit rolled into Weimer Elementary School. It is a one-stop-shop place to help families gain easy access to care.

Dr. Sarah Buch with the Family Care Unit says it has all of the capabilities of an urgent care office and it brings them directly to families.

Inside they can help anyone who comes in and is sick, provide regular checkups, screenings, immunizations, and physicals for school sports and camps.

The project took three years of work to come to fruition, but Dr. Buch says they hope this will help ease stress for families.

“We were seeing so many of our students who weren’t able to access health care,” Pam Snead, George C. Weimer Elementary School Principal said, adding that a healthy child is one that can focus and learn.

“In southern West Virginia we have some lower-income areas, and sometimes for families, it’s harder to take children to a physical office. So being here in the schools, children are able to come to the mobile unit easily,” Dr. Buch said.

Other schools in the St. Albans area will have access to the Family Care Unit including St. Albans High School, McKinley Middle and Anne Bailey Elementary.

Parents will be contacted and able to help with any visit to the mobile clinic.