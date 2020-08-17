Family treatment courts being added in three West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Three more West Virginia counties are being added to the state court system’s family treatment court program.
The Supreme Court said in a news release that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources allocated up to $1.5 million in connection with a recent pharmaceutical settlement.
The program will be expanded to include Braxton, Logan and McDowell counties.
The family treatment courts in Boone, Nicholas, Ohio, Randolph and Roane counties will continue to be funded through a separate grant from the department.
Family treatment courts serve people with substance use disorders who are also involved in child abuse and neglect cases.
