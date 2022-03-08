HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters across the country are starting to rid their stations of a firefighting foam often used to put out heavy fires.

This foam has been used by firefighters across the country for almost 20 years. It contains PFAS – or poly-fluoroalkyl substances – which studies show can cause health issues, including cancer.







According to the Huntington Police Department, for them, this foam was typically used for “gasoline on fire or oils on fire. It would assist firefighters by creating a blanket over the fire that would not allow air to get in.”

Still, Steve Mccormick, the safety officer captain with the Huntington Fire Department, says the department doesn’t use this foam very often.

How often does the Huntington Fire Department use it?

“I would imagine that it’s more applicable in airport-type scenarios; maybe larger cities might use foam more. Typically, we would use them on petroleum-based fires that are hard to put out with just water,” Mccormick explained.

He says the department has policies in place to ensure all firefighters are safe.

What do you all do to ensure everyone is remaining safe?

“We decon on scene to remove the carcinogens from our gear before we get back in the truck, so we have a clean space. We have a hood exchange program, meaning all personnel who are inside an active house fire exchanges their Nomex hood for a clean one before they return back to their station. We have policies in place that say we need to wash our turnout gear when it’s exposed to those carcinogens, and we have a backup set of gear put in place while those are being cleaned,” says Mccormick.

Now, fire departments everywhere will be looking at other alternatives to replace this material, but, right now, he says there is no direct alternative for this foam or a material that would assist in putting out fires just as well as the foam.