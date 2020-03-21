First confirmed case of Coronavirus in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “We did expect this, we did know that we would get a COVID-19 case, we do expect more cases, in fact, we are seeing our case numbers go up rapidly,” is what Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department said Friday evening.

West Virginia’s 8th confirmed coronavirus is a Kanawha County woman who has pre-existing conditions and is being treated in isolation at a CAMC facility.

Health Officials say she contracted the virus while traveling out of state in a private vehicle.

While there was limited exposure to others in this case. Charleston mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says for now people should stay home if possible.

It is not an overexaggeration to say that every single citizen of Charleston, and Kanawha County, and in the state of West Virginia can be first responders right now, by staying in.” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin

shortly after the Kanawha county case was announced, the Cabell Huntington health department announced an Ohio resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Cabell county. However this case will not be considered a West Virginia case.



Meanwhile, the Gallia County, Ohio Health Department also confirmed a case there Friday.

Kanawha Charleston Health Department Director Dr. Sherri Young says that the number of confirmed cases is going to increase as more tests become available.