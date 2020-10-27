Flu vaccination clinics at Kanawha County high schools in November

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several county health organizations will host flu vaccination clinics on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at eight high schools in Kanawha County.

Kanawha – Charleston Health Department officials say along with Kanawha County Schools, the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center and Aetna Better Health encourage students and staff members to attend, along with their families. County health officials say students must bring a parent or guardian with them at the time of the event.

High-dose flu vaccines will not be available at this event, according to the KCHD.

Schools participating in the flu vaccination clinics include:

Capital High School : 1500 Greenbrier Street, Charleston

: 1500 Greenbrier Street, Charleston George Washington High School : 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston

: 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston Herbert Hoover High School : (To be held at site of former school) 5856 Elk River Road North, Elkview

: (To be held at site of former school) 5856 Elk River Road North, Elkview Nitro High School : 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro

: 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro Riverside High School : 1 Warrior Way, Belle

: 1 Warrior Way, Belle Sissonville High School : 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston

: 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston St. Albans High School : 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans

: 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans South Charleston High School: 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston

